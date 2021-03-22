Britney Spears regains her excitement for singing thanks to her mom

The pop princess has taken this decision as a measure of pressure to try to get her father to resign once and for all from his position as legal guardian, which she currently shares with the experts of the firm Bessemer Trust chosen by herself. In this context it seems unlikely that he will surprise his fans with unreleased music in the immediate future apart from the couple of new songs – rescued from old recording sessions – that he has recently released.

However, the artist’s mother does not lose hope that one day she will reign in the charts again and, as Britney revealed this weekend through Instagram, she recently sent her a video of a concert of hers to remind you that you can still sing.