“data-reactid =” 26 “>” Who would have thought that bangs would make you look much younger? I said goodbye to mine in third grade [con ocho-nueve años en el sistema educativo estadounidense] and I still remember it like it was yesterday … For me, showing my forehead was a very important step. In the South, only attractive people could do it, and I never felt pretty enough to imitate them and be successful. None of the girls who participated in the beauty pageants had bangs, but that was not my thing … I had crooked teeth and I felt like an ugly duckling, “he recalled in an Instagram post in which he showed his new haircut.

“data-reactid =” 28 “>” I remember going home and thinking, ‘Maybe I could just do the same thing as the older girls and start showing my forehead.’ I was encouraged to do it and it was horrible, but I was very favored, of course, and I thought it made me seem cooler. And I’ve basically stayed true to that style ever since. “

The singer’s video clips have rigorously documented the evolution of her public image through changes in her hair, and of course, also in her bangs, which now look paraded and open again, just like in the music video for her first great success, ‘… Baby One More Time’.