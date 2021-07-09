Britney Spears publishes an almost naked image from the back, but her followers say it’s not her



Britney Spears publishes an almost naked image from the back but her fans say it does not look like her.

Photo: Kevin Winter.

The Instagram account of the princess of pop, Britney Spears, has received a lot of attention in recent years. A part of her fans is convinced that she does not control the publications she shares almost daily, and another considers that she used them to send distress messages before she was allowed to testify in court about the legal guardianship to which she lives submitted, within the framework of a hearing that she herself requested to be made public. Although, many assure that they review everything you post on social networks, your last post was an image where she appears almost naked has raised the alarms of her fans who assure that it is not her.

An article in the New Yorker recently claimed that the photos and videos he shares on his profile pass through the filter of his legal team, which would only censor 1 percent of his proposals, and now Britney Spears has posted a new image which has baffled his followers. The singer is seen in the bathroom almost naked and from the back, with very marked muscles. His many followers let it be known that it did not seem to be the singer.

“I do not know if they have the consent to publish this photo”, “And where are the tattoos”, “Who is using photoshop on their photos”, “How do we know if this is not you?”, “This is not Britney, Where are your tattoos? “,” We all know this is not Britney“And” This does not look like Britney two photos ago “, were some of the points made by the singer’s followers in the comments section of the Instagram account by Britney Spears.

In the image appears posing almost naked from the back in front of a bathtub, and in the comments section there has been a heated debate about whether the woman posing in front of the camera is it really her. Those who claim that they do not defend their theory claiming that you can’t see the tattoos on his back: Recently Britney He showed the phrase in Hebrew that he tattooed years ago on his neck and that seems to have mysteriously disappeared in said snapshot.

The most optimistic consider that the artist has wanted to send a message about her professional future in the world of music, and more specifically about her intention to dominate it again, showing her back -‘back ‘in English- to refer to the phrase ‘Britney’s back’, which can be translated into Spanish as’ Britney’s back ‘or’ the return of Britney‘.