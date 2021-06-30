Britney Spears Pressures Her Lawyer To End Guardianship

Britney Spears asks to withdraw guardianship of her estate 1:54

(CNN) – In the week since Britney Spears’ explosive court hearing in which she asked to end her court-ordered guardianship of nearly 13 years, CNN learned from a source close to the singer’s family that she had “begged” her lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, file a petition to end the deal once and for all.

“Britney has spoken to Sam several times in the past week and has asked him point blank, once again, to submit documentation to end this,” this source told CNN.

A second source close to Spears confirmed that the singer, who has been on vacation in Hawaii, had spoken with Ingham and urged him to go ahead with the necessary legal paperwork.

Ingham has yet to file the petition, but two sources with knowledge of the situation say a submission could be imminent. Ingham did not respond to detailed questions from CNN.

Britney Spears’ rejection of guardianship

During last Wednesday’s hearing, Spears spoke for more than 20 minutes and called the guardianship “abusive.” She also said that she felt compelled by her guardians to act out at times, to take medication and use contraception against her will.

CNN spoke with four attorneys who specialize in guardianship law in the state of California, as well as a legal ethics attorney, about what needs to happen in order for Spears to potentially end the guardianship.

“If my client was a ward and said he wants to end the guardianship, I would file that petition even if I personally disagree with it,” Matthew Kanin, a Los Angeles County probate attorney who specializes in estate planning, told CNN. trusts and inheritance laws.

Erin Joyce, an ethics attorney in California, echoed those sentiments.

“The reason I think this case is interesting to Ethics attorneys across the country is that when you have an attorney who is taking actions that are directly contrary to the interests and wishes of his client, then that becomes a problem of ethics, not just a problem of successions ”.

A court appointed attorney

In 2008, Judge Reva GoetzIngham appointed Ingham as Spears’ attorney. During her courtroom statements – last week – Spears stated more than once that she wanted to hire an attorney of her choice. Judge Brenda Penny, who is currently handling the case, has the authority to appoint a new attorney for Spears.

“My biggest takeaway from all of this is that they denied a lawyer of their choice from the beginning of the case,” Tom Coleman, an attorney for the Spectrum Institute, a nonprofit organization that supports guardianship reform in the state of Washington, told CNN. California.

From that moment on, his fate was doomed. The court form when the notice was served said ‘you have the right to an attorney of your choice’. And the statute itself says that too «.

Following Spears’ court statements, Ingham told Penny that he understood she was serving the prerogative of the court.

“If the judge thinks that the current court appointed attorney was not doing the job properly or, even without any judgment on suitability, if the court simply wanted to grant the protected person’s wish for a new attorney, then it could done without much notice or warning. “Said Kanin.

The next guardianship hearing is scheduled for July 14.