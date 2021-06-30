Britney Spears posts a message for the paparazzi and her fans

Christina Aguilera expresses her opinion of Britney 0:51

(CNN) – Britney Spears has some recommendations for us.

The pop star who has made headlines for her tutelage has been on vacation in Hawaii and this Tuesday posted a video on her verified Instagram account titled “RULES if you are dad [parazzi], fan or ANYONE in my space ».

“So being here in Maui is crazy right now … dads know where I am and it really isn’t fun !!!!” he wrote in the post. “It’s quite difficult to go anywhere because these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture… but they don’t just take my picture… they distort my body and mess up my image and it’s embarrassing.”

Spears pointed out that her “body isn’t perfect, but I definitely DO NOT look like they portray me” and said it was “rude” before adding some inappropriate language.

The video included the caption: “Don’t talk to me while I’m texting. It’s rude, ”and includes a short video of Spears in a bikini wearing a mask while walking on the beach.

