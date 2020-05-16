Britney Spears poses in a swimsuit and is asked to “stop plunging.” | Instagram Special

Britney Spears poses in a swimsuit and is asked to “stop plunging.”, because she looks like a whole goddess in the middle of her immense pool, while she continues the quarantine next to her boyfriend.

Undoubtedly, Britney Spears She was one of the most famous singers worldwide. Her catchy themes, her wonderful dance steps and her personal style imposed fashion, but also, a series of scandals that seriously affected her mental health and that even made her get away from the love of her life, her children.

In recent years, Britney Spears He has made a great effort to put his life in order and although it has been a slow process, it has been worth it. Today, she looks radiant, fit, and dedicated to her children, love, and herself.

Her children are about to reach adolescence and although custody is held by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, Britney Spears try to be present in everything possible with them, also you see that love is going well.

This quarantine, Britney Spears has resorted to social networks to share her day to day, so we have seen her do small dances, exercise and now, she causes controversy when posing in a swimsuit.

Britney Spears enjoying the sun in the middle of spring and a tiny swimsuit

It was a couple of days ago when Britney Spears She appeared in her home pool in a tiny swimsuit, which showed how hard she has worked to regain the figure that made her famous. The publication of Instagram caused a stir.

Of course, the years do not forgive and although the flattery was not lacking, Britney Spears he was also a victim of criticsBecause some of his followers asked him to “stop plunging his belly for the photo.” Although Britney has an enviable figure and has had two children, they emphasize that she does not look like before and growing old is not a sin.

This weekend marked the twentieth anniversary of the second album by Britney Spears, so he was on long tablecloths remembering the details of the album that confirmed that he arrived on the music scene to stay.

