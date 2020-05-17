The second album of the princess of pop Britney Spears, “Oops! I did it again”, With whom she achieved international success after debuting with“ Baby One More Time ”in 1997, turns 20 on Saturday May 16 and to celebrate these two decades, the blonde issued a message on social networks.

The 38-year-old singer thanked her fans for sending her a commemorative video of this production released in 2000 that brought hits like “Oops! … I Did It Again”, “Stronger”, “Lucky” and “Don’t Let Me Be the Last to Know ”, all had their respective video clips that topped the music charts of that time as those of the MTV television network.

“Thanks to whoever made this video … I almost dropped the phone when I saw it because I wasn’t expecting it. 20 years since the ‘Oops’ album! There was so much anticipation and butterflies in my stomach before the release. This album exceeded all my expectations, “wrote Spears on social media.

The video uploaded by the vocalist in her official accounts shows some fragments of an interview that she gave during the time of its launch, where she stated that she was very happy with the result as it showed a more mature facet of her career.

This record work received positive reviews as well as reviews from the specialized music media because “Oops! I Did It Again” was about the continuity of the success of the American artist who He began his solo career in the late 1990s with the well-remembered track Baby One More Time.

Likewise, the single that gives title to her second album was for 15 years the best-selling for the female singer in the United States and is so far one of the most well-known and chanted songs by the public.

