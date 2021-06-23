Britney Spears objected to her father being her legal guardian in 2014 – The Chihuahua News – Intrelíneas

Britney Spears was opposed to her father continuing as her legal guardian in 2014, citing his problems with alcohol and excessive control, according to an exclusive published Tuesday by The New York Times.

The newspaper published a series of unpublished court reports hours before the artist intervenes in a Los Angeles court that will decide the future of this legal figure that has controlled all the decisions of her life for 13 years.

In 2014, Spears’ attorney, Samuel Ingham, claimed that the artist was afraid of her father and wanted to completely remove him from guardianship.

Two years later, another report indicated that the singer felt that the guardianship had become “an oppressive and controlling tool against her” and that, in Spears’s words, the system had “too much, too much control.”