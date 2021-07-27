Britney Spears’ new lawyer begins proceedings to terminate her father’s guardianship – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

On July 26, Britney Spears’ recently appointed new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed an application in a Los Angeles court for the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, to be removed as guardian of her estate, valued at around about $ 60 million, . reports.

This legal action comes just over a month after Britney testified in court testimony that her father had approved a series of controversial decisions damaging to him, including uninterrupted overwork, receiving lithium medication and prohibition of removing a contraceptive device in order to have more children.

In the request, Rosengart cited a section of the probate code that gives the court wide discretion to remove a guardian if it is “in the best interest” of the protégé, and pointed to Britney’s recent public statements as evidence that the paper of his father was detrimental to his well-being.

“Serious questions abound about Mr. Spears ‘possible misconduct, including conflicts of interest, abuse of guardianship, and the apparent dissipation of Ms. Spears’ fortune,” the application states. “There may well come a time when the court must consider whether the guardianship should be terminated in its entirety and whether, in addition to stripping his daughter of her dignity, autonomy and certain fundamental freedoms, Mr. Spears is also guilty of embezzlement that justify the imposition of additional charges (…) or other legal action against them, ”the document continues.

Judge Brenda Penny plans to hold a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on September 29 to discuss the matter of the application.

Jamie Spears has been appointed as the legal guardian of the singer and her estate since 2008. The 39-year-old artist must obtain his permission before making important decisions related to her financial, private and public life, a situation that is generally reserved for elderly or sick people with little hope of recovery.