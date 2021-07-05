Britney Spears’ Mysterious 911 Call Before Her Shocking Guardianship Testimony

On June 23, Britney Spears surprised the world with strong revelations about what his life was like under the tutelage of his father, Jamie Spears. While waiting to know what the final decision of justice will be, an article in The New Yorker newspaper reported that the singer called 911 the night before testifying in Los Angeles court.

“It is my wish and my dream that all this ends. I want my life back”The 39-year-old pop star told Judge Brenda Penny during a wiretap.”This guardianship is abusive and is paying the salary of many people. I’m fed up ”.

But while that day the world shook with the statements of the American singer, a day before a mystery happened. An investigation by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino published on Saturday, June 3 by The New Yorker provided new details about the fight he has waged to free himself from restrictive guardianship of his father, who has controlled his daughter’s finances for 13 years.

The post details that the interpreter called 911 to report as a “victim of guardianship abuse”, A day before the shocking testimony he gave before the California court.

“On the eve of the hearing, according to a person close to Spears and police in Ventura County, California, where she lives, Spears called 911 to report herself as a victim of guardianship abuse. Members of Spears’ team began frantically texting each other. They were worried about what Spears might say the next day.”, Report the journalists. An investigation is ongoing in the wake of the call.

In her June 23 statement, Spears objected to having her hearing be private. “They have done a good job of exploiting my life. I feel like it should be a public hearing; everyone should listen to what I have to say, “said the singer. And I add: “My dad and anyone involved in this guardianship, and my administration, who played a huge role in punishing me, should be in jail”.

She also said that she was medicated against her own will and that she is also not allowed to start a family. “I have an IUD right now so I don’t get pregnant. They don’t let me go to the doctor to get it removed because they don’t want me to have more children, ”he denounced.

Currently, the singer is in a relationship with the model and actor born in Iran. Sam asghari, who on different occasions spoke out against the guardianship and on the day of the hearing before the judge He uploaded a photo to Instagram in which he wore a T-shirt with the hashtag #FreeBritney.Britney Spears with Sam Asghari (.)

Sources close to the case affirm that the singer’s legal representative, Samuel Ingham, would be preparing the necessary documentation to end the guardianship, although it is not clear that it will be delivered before July 14, when a new hearing will be held.

Currently, legal guardianship is divided into two parts: the financial sphere, controlled by Jamie Spears and the Bessemer Trust company; and the personal aspect, mentored by the lawyer Jodi Montgomery. On July 1, the Bessemer Trust filed a brief with the judge requesting to withdraw from her post after stating that she “respects” the singer’s wishes.

The petition came a day after the judge ruled that this consultant should share control of Spears’ finances with her father, a decision made after a hearing last November that has nothing to do with the artist’s latest statement.

For his part, Jamie Spears asked that the complaints made by Britney be investigated and defended himself by ensuring that since 2019 he has no power over his personal decisions.

Now, the attention is on the lawyer appointed to defend the interests of Britney, whose role is called into question after the artist said that she did not know that she could ask for the termination of the guardianship, and an exclusive from The New York Times newspaper , which states that the attorney has made $ 3 million since 2008 from this case.

Source: Infobae