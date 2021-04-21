Britney Spears’ mother calls her ex-husband’s legal expenses inappropriate



Britney Spears.

The legal battle that continues to unfold around the guardianship to which she is subjected Britney Spears he has brought to light the disagreements within his own family. This same Monday the mother of the pop princess has presented a new judicial document, to which the People portal has had access, with which she intends to challenge the figure of $ 890,000 dollars that your ex-husband requests, Jamie spears, to pay his attorneys’ fees for four months of work.

Lynne insists that much of those expenses are “procedurally and substantially inappropriate“And alleges that the Holland & Knight law firm expects to receive compensation for work that was not” performed in good faith “or” for the benefit “of its famous daughter. He also wants $ 224,000 of that amount, which was earmarked for “press relations,” immediately returned to Britney’s estate because it would have been acted in complete disregard of the singer’s desire to protect her privacy.

Much of the money Jamie claims would have been spent, in Lynne’s opinion, organizing a “nationwide media tour to promote his ex’s lawyer and tackle media coverage that cast a negative light on him.”

“The protected person’s life has been under the microscope of the media, and the last thing she wants, wants, or will benefit her is for her guardian’s attorney spend your money promoting yourself in the same media that scrutinize everything that happens to you [a Britney]”Reads part of that document in which she adds that the representatives of her ex-husband would claim to charge $ 200,000 more than other firms for the same work.