Britney Spears may choose her own lawyer to end her guardianship and sue her father – Tomatazos

Britney Spears is such an important icon in pop culture that her figure will definitely not be forgotten as time goes by. From her pop music revolution in the 1990s, to the constant reinventions of her artistic image, the singer doesn’t need to remind the world of her presence. Unfortunately, beyond her work achievements is a world of gossip, rumors and realities that have revealed a lot about how the multi-award-winning interpreter was treated. The constant persecution of the press, the little privacy and the famous episode where she shaved herself, marked this woman as problematic and out of control until recently it has been proven otherwise.

The singer of Toxic suffered episodes of anxiety and depression that became public at a time when there was no support network anywhere. The general response was that Spears was into drugs and surrounded by bad influences that affected her career. In the same way, her ability as a mother and her new attempts to appear on stage were constantly questioned. Currently there are more analyzes on public figures, and although there is still the idea that with all the money and fame they have they do not have the right to feel bad, the truth is that there is already much more talk about disorders, trauma and exploitation within the industry.

It was no secret to anyone that the father of Britney Spears he was in charge of controlling his life “for the good of the singer”, and many saw this as a sad, but necessary ending. However, what was once said was an obligation to safeguard a woman who was on the brink of insanity is now seen with more realistic eyes on family abuse, harassment and the constant search for control over a wealthy artist. And power.

The documentary Framing Britney Spears – 100% revealed what many just didn’t want to see: that the singer was abused by many sides, from the media to her own trusted team. With this project the movement became much more popular #FreeBritney, which several other artists have joined. The ultimate goal is to show real support so that the singer can free herself from the guardianship that allows her father to control all aspects of her life, from her decision to reproduce to how many hours she must work to be able to see her children.

Recently the singer herself spoke about the matter for the first time before the court and confirmed the suspicions of her fans. Out of obvious public pressure and unable to escape the bad reputation of being associated with this problem, several important chips began to withdraw from the issue. Now a new success is confirmed for the singer, as she will be able to choose her new lawyer. According to the New York Times, a California judge just accepted the resignation of her previous attorney, and accepted Spears’s decision to find one of her own. This is especially important because in her statement, the How I Met Your Mother actress claimed that her lawyer never told her that she could ask for an end to the conservatorship.

The judge in the case has already accepted Mathew S. Rosengart as the new legal representative of the singer. Rosengart is one of the most prominent lawyers in Hollywood, and Madonna herself is said to have recommended him for the case. For his part, the former lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III He resigned without problems, but many hope that his actions and his decision not to clarify the real state of the situation will be investigated, as it goes against his work.

Rosengart is expected to attack the problem vigorously and allow him to Britney Spears the opportunity to return to a more normal life. Everything that has happened to her has caused many complaints among feminist groups who affirm that the decision to control her and the little legal support she received has everything to do with her gender, since other male artists who have also had public episodes of depression, anger or anxiety have never been subjected in the same way nor is custody with their respective children limited. There is still a long way to go, but fans hope Spears will get her life back and enjoy her legacy.

