Britney Spears’ manager resigns after 25 years working with her

The resignation of Britney’s longtime manager is the latest development in the singer’s attempts to end her guardianship. It comes after the judge denied her request to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her guardianship. In fact, at the June 23 court hearing, the pop princess told the judge overseeing her guardianship arrangement that Jamie Spears and others, including Rudolph, although it was not named directly, “they should be in jail”.

Britney Spears and Larry Rudolph. (Ethan Miller / .)

“The people who did this to me shouldn’t get away,” Spears told the judge. “Ms, my dad and anyone involved in this guardianship, and my management, who played a very important role in punishing me when I said no, ma’am, they should be in jail“Britney expressed in the speech that went viral.