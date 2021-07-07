Britney Spears made a 911 call the night before going to court and reported her abuse



Britney Spears called 911 the night before before going to court.

Photo: Kevin Winter. / .

The legal battle that Britney Spears It has begun to put an end to the guardianship to which she has been subjected for more than a decade and continues to complicate. Last week the singer received the news that her father Jamie Spears will finally continue to lead her financial affairs, against her will, along with a wealth management firm despite the fact that she had secured a few days before in court. that he would like to sue you for allegedly exploiting his control over his life for his own benefit. What was not known is that The night before going to court, Britney had to make a 911 call.

That famous 911 call What comes out now and what did it do? Britney Spears the night before to his testimony to contact the authorities and report that he was being abused within the framework of his legal guardianship, according to the newspaper The New Yorker. Apparently, that call to 911 it caused a true widespread panic attack among the team of advisers and lawyers that surround her and that she has not chosen personally.

This same article includes a statement from Britney’s mother, Lynne, in which the latter admits not knowing what is best for her famous daughter: “I have mixed feelings about all this. I don’t know what to think … It involves a lot of worry, a lot of pain, “she confessed to reporters to add that she is” fine “as far as possible. Obviously, he surely did not know that, in the midst of the fear for Attending court, Britney Spears called 911.

The conversation took place last June and it is striking that Lynne apologized in advance if she hung up the phone without prior notice. He claimed that he would have no choice but to do so if a relative suddenly entered the room where he was.

Today, Britney Spears received harsh news of the resignation of her manager, Larry Rudolph, resigned to continue leading the singer’s career. He says he has not received a single call from “Brit” for more than two years. This led him to think that the artist would definitely not need more of Rudolph.

The representative of Britney’s career also said that it is not surprising if the singer announces her premature retirement. He anticipated that he reaches that conclusion from the last conversation he had with the artist almost exactly the two years ago that they have had no contact.