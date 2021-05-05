Britney Spears lashes out at documentaries about her life

The premiere of a new documentary entitled ‘The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship’ this weekend on the streaming service of the BBC network has achieved that pop princess turn to your Instagram account again to comment on the renewed interest in your private life that these types of productions have aroused.

It should be remembered that a few weeks ago another New York Times special saw the light, ‘Framing Britney Spears’, which analyzed in depth the legal protection to which she has been subjected since 2008 and the #FreeBritney movement that demands the ‘release’ of singer. Now Britney has lashed out at both reports because, although she is “deeply flattered” by the attention she has been receiving and the concern that much of the world has shown for her well-being, she cannot help wondering why her so-called defenders do exactly “what the same ”as the media who criticize for the harassment to which they subjected in the past.

“2021 is definitely much better than 2020, but I didn’t know it was going to be like this! This year there are so many documentaries about me with other people’s opinions about my life… What can I say… I am very flattered. These documentaries are so hypocritical… Do they criticize the media and then do the same? (sic) ”, he has written as part of a long message that has been accompanied by a photograph of him dancing.

Britney also doesn’t appreciate that the “most negative and traumatic moments” in her past always get the most attention when there are so many other positives to focus on.

“Damn… I don’t know them, but I am delighted to remind everyone that although I have had very hard times in my life… I have had many more incredible moments and unfortunately, my friends, I think the world is more interested in the negative. ”She added before going on to list some of her most exciting future plans: traveling during the summer, dancing at different dance studios or installing a miniature koi pond in her backyard.

The artist of ‘(You Drive Me) Crazy’ has finished her communication by clarifying that she personally writes all her publications on social networks to deny the statements made recently by her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield, in which she stated otherwise.

“I don’t talk to Billy B at all, so I’m very confused. This is my Instagram! (sic) ”, he has promised.