Britney Spears is seen in public for the first time in months

The 39-year-old singer was caught with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and their eldest son, Sean Preston Federline, for the first time since the controversy surrounding her guardianship. The pop superstar has been hiding out in her Thousand Oaks, California mansion and was last seen in public in Hawaii in mid-October 2020. Since then, the #FreeBritney movement has gained momentum and reached its peak of intensity. when the New York Times documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’ aired in February.

During her outing, Britney wore a long-sleeved turquoise shirt, white shorts, turquoise flip-flops, and a white mask to protect herself from Covid-19. The trio drank cold Starbucks drinks and then stopped at a restaurant for five minutes, where Britney stopped to hug a bunny statue on the way out.

