Britney Spears: This is how Britney Spears shows that she is better than ever

The undeniable influence of Britney Spears. After four years without new material, the eternal “Princess of pop” It gave us a reminder of why it peaked in entertainment by releasing a “new” song last night May 29.

Mood Ring

The theme is called Mood Ring (Ring of emotions, in Spanish), and although it is a cut that was intended for the last studio album by Spears called Glory, which premiered in 2016, it was not part of the final cut, but it did in the Japanese version album deluxe. so now it is a pleasant surprise for lovers of pop music in the rest of the world.

The revival of Britney Spears it has been on the music charts for weeks. Fans of the performer of Oops… I Did It Again! they brought their latest album to number one ITunes, and now they did the same with this new theme. About that, Britney, which has always been in direct communication through your instagram profile, He assured that he had the “best fans in the world”, and to thank the fans and show them that he does listen to their requests, he decided to change the cover of Glory on all digital platforms, after they let him know that the original was not his favorites. This is how the album was now, another number one in the blonde’s catalog of hits:

But this cover change was only a precedent for the surprise that Spears She would have prepared, because on the night of May 29 in another message on her profile, the singer said: “They wanted another album cover and we gave it to them, now we released Mood Ring, enjoy it!”

The support was immediate. Fans took the song to first place, above the new track of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Rain On Me, second single from Gaga’s new album called Chromatica. Either way, here we leave the entire song for you to enjoy properly:

We hope this unexpected success returns you to Spears the desire to resume his musical career, as we are confident that if he did, he would return to the top of the charts again, and here is the proof.

