Britney Spears goes shopping in Malibu without someone accompanying her

Britney Spears had not gone anywhere alone for a long time due to the legal restrictions she faces.

Britney Spears has returned to leave her home, in the midst of the legal confrontation that has surrounded her for years due to her guardianship, which she has requested to be withdrawn from her father.

In 2019, Britney was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for the third time. Although at the time it was said that it was due to a nervous breakdown, it was later learned that her father forced her to enter after not having notified him that she would go out for a hamburger.

Between how far-fetched and extreme this looks, the star has declared that she has a soft spot for hamburgers. Between her food binges and the anxiety and stress situation that she lives, there are many people worried about her.

That’s why seeing her alone, in broad daylight at the Malibu Country Mart, draws attention to the growing attention for her well-being that was once again in the spotlight with the release of the documentary “Framing Britney Spears.”

In addition to projecting a vulnerable and innocent side of Britney, the documentary talks about the people who have benefited from her talent and work, including her father, who has fewer and fewer followers.

Just a month ago, Jamie Spears, the artist’s father, demanded the payment of 3.9 million dollars to cover the services of his lawyers, among other expenses of which 16 thousand dollars a month are broken down as salary for his work and 2,600 more to maintain the office from which he manages his daughter’s assets.

During her departure, Britney wore a blazer from her boyfriend Sam Asghari, who she later spoke about in an Instagram video after receiving multiple questions about her emotional state. The pop princess took advantage of her publication to recommend a brand she found in the mall and try to calm the craving of her fans.