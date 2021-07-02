Britney Spears’ father gains power in legal guardianship of the artist

The financial manager that, until now, shared the legal and economic protection of Britney Spears along with the artist’s father, Jamie Spears, has decided to withdraw from this controversial court settlement as a result of the intense public debate that, especially in recent times, has generated so much outrage among the singer’s fans andcertainly among ever-widening sectors of American society.

The company, whose work was endorsed byr Judge Brenda Penny last November while rejecting the request of the pop diva to remove her father from the procedure, apparently she would not be for the work of being directly involved in such a mediatic and controversial matter, especially since Britney herself gave that explosive testimony last week in which she denounced the degrading, abusive and repressive treatment that, according to her, resulted from the most notorious effects of the guardianship.

“The firm has decided that it does not want to be more involved in this process, since it does not know how to deal with all the controversy and rejection that this situation has caused”, a source familiar with the case has explained to the TMZ news portal. The departure of the Bessemer Trust means, therefore, that Jamie Spears is once again in command of this legal mechanism that has been so criticized by the excessive deprivation of freedoms suffered by the famous vocalist. Of course, Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s personal tutor, will continue to monitor and evaluate the process.

