Britney Spears explodes against her tutelage and says: ‘Enough is enough!’

Britney Spears is determined not to be silent anymore. The singer, who is in a legal battle seeking to regain her independence, sent a serious message to her fans in which she explained that she would not stand on stage again as long as her father is still in charge of what he does. In addition, the queen of pop expressed what she really feels to see her younger sister singing her songs and spoke to those close to her who did not support her when she needed it most.

© @ britneyspears Britney Spears sent a strong message to those who did not support her at her most critical moment

Britney seems to have reached a limit not only because of the situation that she lives day to day at home with her father, James spears, as your legal guardian. The singer does not intend to tolerate negative comments about the dances that she publishes on her Instagram account. “For those who choose to criticize my dance videos … I’m not going to perform on any stage soon with my dad managing what I use, say, do or think 🚫🙅🏼‍♀️ 🚫”, he assured about his return to shows in alive.





The interpreter of Lucky, continued: “I prefer to share videos, YES, from the living room of my house instead of being on the stage in Las Vegas, where some people were so far away that they could not even shake my hand.” Britney added that in the end she only received contact from dealers but that in the end she would have wanted a spa night.

Determined, she said goodbye to those long days that exhausted her more than made her enjoy her career. “And no, I’m not going to put on so much makeup and try to give it my all on stage one more time without being able to remix what my songs are, and beg to put new music on the show for MY fans … So I’m quitting !! ”he wrote in an energetic tone.

The singer also does not agree with what has been published about her without her consent

“I didn’t like the way documentaries bring out humiliating moments from the past … I’m through all of that and I’ve been getting over it for a long time !!”

Britney and her dislike of Jamie Lynn Spears

As if that were not enough, the singer sent a message more about the interpretation than her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, made of his songs. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and sang a remix of my songs! My so-called support system hurt me deeply! This guardianship killed my dreams … ”, he added.

This part of his message made his followers spin another of his recent publications in which he speaks indirectly to a person who betrayed her, in which he would refer to the recent statements of Jamie Lynn, who claims to have been with his sister in the most difficult moments without having to make it public on social networks.