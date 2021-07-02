Britney Spears estate co-guardian asks to resign

Britney Spears asks to withdraw guardianship of her estate 1:54

(CNN) – A day after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ordered the Bessemer Trust to be the co-guardian of Britney Spears’ $ 60 million estate, making a November request official, the management firm of patrimonies requested the resignation.

In court documents obtained by CNN on Thursday, the Bessemer Trust cited “changing circumstances” following Spears’ explosive testimony at a hearing last week, during which it called the guardianship “abusive.”

“The person in custody claimed irreparable damage to his interests in his testimony and, more specifically, the objection of the person in custody to the continuation of the voluntary guardianship and his desire to terminate it,” read the Bessemer Trust petition. “The petitioner has listened to the person in custody and respects his wishes.”

In Wednesday’s ruling, Judge Penny also denied Spears’ request that her father, Jamie Spears, be removed from his current role as co-conservator of the estate, a position he has held since 2008.

Attorneys for Jamie Spears and Britney Spears, respectively, have not yet responded for comment.

Britney Spears’ request to her lawyer

As CNN reported on Tuesday, two sources close to the singer said her attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, imminently plans to file a petition to end the nearly 13-year guardianship. It would be after repeated requests from the singer.

Meanwhile, Spears’ father has asked the judge to launch an investigation into his daughter’s claims.

Jodi Montgomery, Spears’ temporary health and medical decision guardian, issued a statement through her attorney in response.

“Ms. Montgomery hopes to present a comprehensive care plan to the Court that sets out a path to termination of Britney’s guardianship, and Ms. Montgomery hopes to support Britney in that process,” reads part of her statement.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 14.

