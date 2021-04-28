Britney Spears drives her fans crazy by posing on video with tiny bikinis



Britney Spears.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Britney Spears He left behind for a moment the problems he has had to deal with after the battle in which he is immersed for his legal protection and took the opportunity to upload a video to his Instagram account that has driven his millions of fans crazy.

A few hours ago, the singer was admired in a clip where she appears posing with two tiny bikinis showing the figure that she has at 39 years of age, where she also took the opportunity to share a message where she says that for a few weeks she has gotten in shape, considering that her boyfriend’s body is very hot and she came to feel bad with her appearance.

“In the past two weeks I’ve said that’s it… I have got to get in shape considering my boyfriend’s body is hotter than hot 🔥🔥🔥 !!!! I was like SHIT where the hell am I supposed to start 😂🤣🤭… so I run a lot and try to eat clean and be mindful with my food unless I cheat, like last night when I ate a container of peanuts 🥜🥜🥜🏃 🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️ !!!! And then it hit me… I might look better but I felt too vulnerable in my skin being this small !!!! I didn’t like it so I started boxing so now I feel stronger too 🥊🥊🥊 !!!! We all have our own ways to work on our bodies and I respect that cause we all should… I just hope I don’t see an @innout burger any time soon 🍔🍔🍔😂😂😂 !!!! ”, reads the text in the publication that so far has more than half a million views and thousands of good comments.

Previously, Britney Spears had shown a bit of her change by appearing in various outfits that include: a dress, a tight-fitting one-piece with see-throughs, another swimsuit and a miniskirt.

