Britney Spears does not want legal guardianship of her father, but she does want to keep her other guardian Jodi Montgomery



Britney Spears doesn’t want her father’s legal guardianship, but she does want her other guardian Jodi Montgomery.

Britney Spears singer has starred in two vertiginous weeks in which, in addition to having spoken openly about her refusal to continue being subjected to a legal guardianship his father’s, who also has an economic protection that he has branded as repressive and humiliating for his rights, has also seen how some of his closest collaborators have ended up resigning so as not to be splattered by the controversy or, as is the case of his artistic manager, Larry Rudolph, due to the lack of work offered by an interpreter who, de facto, is retired from the music scene. Now you said that He doesn’t want to lose his other tutor, Jodi Montgomery.

It should be remembered that the financial manager that was in charge of managing his assets within the framework of this controversial judicial arrangement, Bessemer Trust, withdrew from the procedure last week due to a media impact that was very damaging to his professional reputation, while the lawyer who has been assigned by the court to look after his legal interests, Sam Ingham, will probably announce his resignation this week, according to several US media reports. Britney Spears also has a personal tutor, named Jodi Montgomery, and the singer wants to continue keeping it despite not wanting more the guardianship of his father, Jamie Spears.

Such frightened has now led to Britney Spears, who went so far as to affirm before the judge that all those involved in his oppressive guardianship should end up in jail, to ask earnestly Jodi Montgomery, who holds the position of personal tutor and that, according to what her relatives have been assuring, she is one of the few allies that the artist has to compensate to some extent for the severity of the treatment she receives from her father Jamie, to continue exercising her responsibilities in guardianship. These are limited, supposedly, to guarantee the psychological and emotional well-being of the interpreter and to enforce her rights in matters as personal as the visits that Britney receives from her children.

“Just yesterday the lady Spears asked Miss Montgomery to continue assisting her, ”reads the very brief statement that a spokesperson Jodi Montgomery has referred to the TMZ news portal to emphasize that this social work graduate will not leave her position unless she herself Britney explicitly request it.

All this happens after the low blow that supposed the resignation of the manager of Britney Spears, Larry Rudolph, who assured that he has more than two years without receiving a call from the singer. He also aired that he is almost certainly Britney Spears will announce a retirement, as you already had that conversation with her a while ago.