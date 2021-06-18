Britney Spears does not know if she will perform live again

Britney Spears does not know if she will return to the stage 0:51

(.) – Britney Spears says she has no idea if she will ever perform live again.

Spears, who has not made public appearances since late 2018 and is under a court-ordered guardianship, made the statement in a video post on her Instagram page, answering three questions she said she had been asked by her. followers.

Am I ready to go back on stage? Will I go back on stage? ”Spears, 39, said in the video posted Thursday. “I have no idea. I’m having fun right now, I’m transitioning my life and I’m having fun. “

Her comments come after repeated pleas from fans to prove she’s okay, amid growing conspiracy theories that she’s being held against her will and that she’s sending cryptic messages for help through her numerous Instagram posts.

They also arrive a week before his plans to address a Los Angeles court, which oversees the conservatorship that has handled his personal and business affairs since his 2008 mental health crisis.

On Thursday, Spears did not speak about the guardianship, but answered two other questions that she said fans had asked her.

One was about his favorite work trip (to Italy where he stayed with designer Donatella Versace.) The other was about his shoe size (size 7).

Spears last performed in public in October 2018 at the Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, at the end of her “Piece of Me” world tour.