The princess of pop has asked network users to keep their cruel comments to themselves

Singer Britney Spears You haven’t thought twice before tapping into several of your social media followers. Instagram, who had previously criticized him -some with more subtlety than others- for his tendency, increasingly accentuated, to post numerous selfies from the same session and in which, therefore, she wears the same dress through different poses.

Through a long and emotional message shared on your personal platform account, The princess of pop has defended her right to publish whatever she wants, while referring to the need to strengthen her self-esteem and self-esteem. In this sense, the interpreter has asked her detractors to keep their malicious or mocking comments for them and limit themselves to leave her alone.

As if that were not enough, the interpreter has recognized having received inspiration from his partner Beyoncé and specifically from his song ‘Flawless’, which in Spanish could be translated as ‘Perfect’, to carry out such an exercise in self-affirmation, especially necessary for an artist who, for more than 20 years, it has been under intense media scrutiny while navigating various personal, emotional and emotional crises.

“Learning to love yourself is sometimes one of the most difficult things in life. And you know how I show this to them? Publishing whatever I want! If I want to share three photos of me in the same dress … I will and taking note of Beyoncé because, as her song says, I am ‘Perfecta’. Seriously keep your cruel comments to yourselves“He explained clearly annoyed.

