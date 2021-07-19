Britney Spears criticizes those who did not shake her hand when she was ‘drowning’

Judge lets Britney Spears choose her lawyer 4:58

. – Britney Spears shared a message apparently addressed to those close to her that she feels they ignored her in a time of need.

In an Instagram post on Friday night, the singer, who won a legal victory earlier this week by securing her new attorney in her battle for guardianship, criticized those who spoke in support of her victory in court but did not. they helped her before.

“There is nothing worse than when the people closest to you who were never there for you post things about your situation, whatever it may be, and speak morally for support … there is nothing worse than that !!! How dare the people you love the most to say anything … did they reach out a hand to pick me up at the MOMENT !!! ??? MATTER … did you reach out your hand when I was drowning ???? Again … NO, “Spears wrote. “If you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say something about my situation just to save face publicly! If you’re going to post something … please stop the moralistic approach when you’re so far away of the moral thing that is not even funny … “.

Spears didn’t specifically mention anyone by name in the post.

On Saturday, in a subsequent Instagram post, the singer wrote a lengthy message about the many videos she posts of herself dancing. In her caption, she wrote: “For those of you who choose to criticize my dance videos … look, I won’t be performing on any stage anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do or think! !!!! I have done that for the last 13 years I prefer to share YES videos from my living room rather than on stage in Vegas where some people were so far away they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting an effect of contact with marijuana all the time. “

He went on to write: “This guardianship killed my dreams.”

In a hearing Wednesday, Spears called the conservatorship she has been living under for nearly 13 years “bloody cruelty,” describing severe limitations she is living under, such as not being able to have a cup of coffee.

“If this is not abuse, I don’t know what is,” said the singer.

Spears said she wanted her father, Jamie Spears, to stop co-guardian of her $ 60 million estate and be charged with abuse.

“I want to press charges against my father today,” Britney Spears told the court by phone at the hearing, breaking down in tears at times. “I want an investigation on my dad.”

Mathew Rosengart, the singer’s new attorney, urged Jamie Spears on Wednesday to voluntarily resign as guardian.

What is a legal guardianship? Here are the pros and cons 4:21

“It’s best for the ward,” Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, said outside of court. “We will act quickly and aggressively for his removal. The question remains, why is he involved? He should resign voluntarily because that is in the best interest of the ward.”

Vivian Thoreen, Jamie Spears’ attorney, said in court that he would not resign.

Another guardianship hearing is scheduled for September 29.

Spears concluded her post on Friday with a message of support for others.

“If you are reading this today and can identify yourself … sorry because I know how it is,” he wrote. “I send you my love !!!!

CNN’s Chloe Melas contributed to this report.