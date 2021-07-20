Britney Spears criticizes her sister and puts her in the public eye with a video

The next day, in another post, Britney confirmed that she is referring to her younger sister and other close people. Criticized Jamie Lynn for singing some of his songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards as a tribute to the Icon award that Britney had won. Back then Jamie Lynn performed “Till The World Ends” and other hits in a remix.

Here is the video of when Jamie sang his brother’s songs at the Radio Disney Music Awards. It is evident that Britney was not happy to hear that she was singing her hits and as expected, the video is now everywhere on the Internet.

Then he explained that As long as his father is in charge of his guardianship, he will not appear again on any stage: “I will not be performing on any stage anytime soon with my dad managing what I wear, say, do or think I have done for the past 13 years. I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and played MY SONGS to make remixes! My so-called support system hurt me deeply“.