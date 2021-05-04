Britney Spears criticizes documentaries made about her life

Britney Spears will go to Court in her guardianship case 1:29

(CNN) – Britney Spears is tired of all the documentaries made about her life, specifically when it comes to her court-ordered guardianship.

The singer posted a lengthy message to her more than 29 million Instagram followers on Monday night, writing in part: “So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s opinions about my life… These documentaries are so hypocritical… they criticize the media and then do the same? ».

Spears continued: “I don’t know all of you, but I’m excited to remind you all that even though I have had some pretty difficult times in my life… I have had much more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends… I think the world is more interested. in the negative… ».

This isn’t the first time Spears has opened up about the renewed interest in her life in the wake of a court battle between her and her father, Jamie Spears, over her $ 60 million estate.

Shortly after The New York Times published “Framing Britney Spears,” the singer said that although she didn’t see it, she cried for two weeks after its release. Now the BBC has released its own documentary entitled “The Battle for Britney.”

The next hearing on her guardianship will be held in Los Angeles on June 23 and Spears is expected to speak for the first time.

