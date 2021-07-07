Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney requests to resign

What is a legal guardianship? Here are the pros and cons 4:21

. – Samuel D. Ingham, a court-appointed attorney who has represented Britney Spears throughout her nearly 13 years of guardianship, has filed a petition to resign from her position, according to a court file obtained Tuesday by CNN that the same date.

At the filing, Ingham stated that the resignation would take effect upon the appointment of a new court-appointed attorney for Spears.

Ingham was first appointed by the Los Angeles County Superior Court to represent the singer in his conservatorship when it began in 2008.

At a court hearing last month, Spears gave dramatic testimony about how she has felt living under the settlement, calling it “abusive” and asking Judge Brenda Penny to allow her to hire her own attorney, in addition to requesting the court ending the guardianship.

CNN reported early Tuesday that Spears’ representative of 25 years, Larry Rudolph, also submitted a resignation letter, citing the singer’s desire to retire.

The next court hearing for guardianship is scheduled for July 14.

