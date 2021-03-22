Britney Spears could break her silence with Oprah Winfrey

The singer Britney Spears would be thinking of speaking openly about the judicial war that she has against her father and about the treatment she received by the media during her youth. She is serious your first interview in years, which would be hosted by the presenter Oprah Winfrey.

As collected Entertainment tonight From the statements of a source close to the singer, she would be waiting for the moment to break her silence: “Britney has considered talking in the past, but largely because it does not seem right for other people to tell their own story. “

“She has always hated giving interviews, but if she decides to take that step now, Oprah [Winfrey] it would be your first choice as an interviewer “, said source told the US media.

However, the artist would be waiting for the right moment to arrive: “At this moment, there is no concrete plan, but when it starts, Britney is going to have to take a lot of steps before she sits down to speak. ” In this sense, the anonymous source states that Spears would be willing to talk about her father’s guardianship and the sexualization and harassment she suffered in her career.

Apparently the singer go through a life stage where you feel stronger and confident. The support he receives from his environment, as well as that from his followers, has allowed him to breathe again. This is due, in part, to the documentary Britney framing (FX), which was a hit on the Hulu platform.

“Britney is so much happier lately, and those of us who are close to her feel that it is linked to the tremendous support she received from her fans, “said the anonymous source, adding that the singer” has not been able to make changes “about the custody of her father, Jamie Spears.