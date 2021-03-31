Britney Spears confesses that she cried for two weeks after watching Framing Britney

The singer explained that she felt sad and ashamed to see how she was exposed and added that his whole life has always been highly speculated, observed and judged. He ended by saying that he has cried for two weeks after seeing the documentary and that to date, from time to time, he breaks down in tears.

“My life has always been highly speculated … observed … and really judged all my life !!! For my sanity, I need to dance with @iamstevent every night of my life 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 to feel wild, human and alive. I’ve been exposed all my life acting in front of people 😳😳😳 !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability because I have always been so judged … insulted … and embarrassed by the media … and I still am to this day 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼! !!! As the world keeps turning and life goes on, we remain as fragile and sensitive as people! I didn’t see the documentary but from what I did see I was ashamed of the light they put on me … I cried for two weeks and well … I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try to maintain my own joy … love … and happiness ✨🙏🏼 ☀️ !!!! Every day dancing gives me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to convey kindness 💋💋💋 !!!! ”.