Britney Spears, closer to freedom after hiring a new lawyer

The Toxic interpreter described her 13 years deprived of liberty as “absolute cruelty” in which she came to think that they wanted to kill her and whose sole objective was to make her feel that “she was crazy.” The father of Britney took charge of his personal life and finances after a period of erratic behavior that made headlines in 2008.

Although the measure was temporary in its inception, it has been maintained throughout 13 years in which the artist has acted, published albums and starred in a millionaire show in Las Vegas between 2013 and 2017, sometimes against her will. .

Last week, the mother of Britney, Lynne spears, requested that his daughter be able to choose a lawyer: “Now, and in recent years, the ward is capable of taking care of himself and, in fact, within the parameters of the guardianship, has literally earned millions of dollars as international celebrity, “he argued.

His comment came after a statement from the artist’s sister, Jamie Lynne Spears, who assured that he had already recommended that Britney hire another attorney in private conversations. However, his father, James spears (they are divorced) has not taken any steps to withdraw from the guardianship or relax any of its aspects.

Support of thousands of followers

“The statements of the mother and daughter seem good to me, but they could have spoken before,” he reasoned to Efe.Raphael, one of hundreds of protesters who gathered outside the Los Angeles courthouse.

The case has gone around the world after the declaration of Britney On June 23 and this Wednesday, demonstrations were called in cities such as New York and Washington DC during the hearing.

“It is my first time here, but after what I heard I could not miss it. I am very sad for everything that woman has lived through,” he said. Suzane in front of the Californian court.