Britney Spears Calls Out Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram

Britney Spears is shutting down her critics on social media. The pop icon hopped on Instagram to address people who don’t like her dancing videos, and called out her dad, Jamie Spears, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, in the process.

“For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think 🚫🙅🏼‍♀️ 🚫 !! !! ” she wrote. “I’ve done that for the past 13 years … I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time … which I didn’t mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother fucking spa 💆🏼‍♀️🤭🧖🏼‍♀️ !!!! And no I ‘m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit !!!! “

She added, “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try !!!! I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past .. . I’m way past all that and have been for a long time !!!! And for women who say it’s weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales … go fuck yourself 🖕🏼 !!!!! “

Britney ended the post explaining, “As I said … hope is all I have right now … you’re lucky I post anything at all … if you don’t like what you see, unfollow me !!! People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!! I’m gonna go read a mother fucking fairy tale now !!!! Psss if you don’t want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards … go read a fucking book 📕 !!!!! “

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This post comes after Britney called out people who never showed up for her in the past and are suddenly supporting her publicly. Many fans felt the post was in reference to her sister.

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support,” she said in part. “There’s nothing worse than that !!!! How dare the people you love the most say anything at all… did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!! ??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE… did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again… NO… so if you’re reading this and you know who you are… and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something…. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny…. 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 and have a good day! !!!! PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate…. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like… and I send you my love 💋💋💋 !!!! “

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Britney is currently fighting to end her oppressive conservatorship, and just got new legal representation — a definite win. During a recent hearing, Britney told the judge she wanted to press charges against her father, saying according to CNN, “I want to press charges against my father today. I want an investigation into my dad.”

For more on Britney’s conservatorship, head below:

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io