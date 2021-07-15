Britney Spears’ audience, minute by minute

Excited Britney Spears told a Los Angeles County judge today that she would like to file formal charges against her father Jamie for his role in the guardianship.

“I would like to accuse my father of guardianship abuse,” Spears said, speaking to the court on the phone, breaking down in tears at times.

“I want to press charges against my father today,” Spears said. “I want an investigation on my dad.”

Some background: A guardianship is a legal arrangement that gives a court-appointed person the power to manage the financial and / or personal affairs of another adult who has been deemed incapacitated.

There has been increased interest in guardianships since the February release of The New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” which explores the singer’s career and her court-ordered guardianship, in effect since 2008.

Although Spears’s guardianship is by far the highest-profile, an estimated 1.3 million adults in the U.S. are under similarly restrictive arrangements, with guardians and conservatives controlling at least $ 50 billion in assets. , according to the US Department of Justice.