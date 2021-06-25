Britney Spears apologizes to fans for ‘pretending’ to be okay in her guardianship

Celebrities show their support for Britney Spears 1:44

(CNN) – Pop superstar Britney Spears apologized to her fans for not being honest about the reality of her controversial guardianship, saying she was “embarrassed to share what happened to me.”

In her first public statement since her court testimony, the singer told her 30.6 million Instagram followers Thursday that her character on social media had made the wrong impression and that she regretted “pretending to be I’ve been fine for the last two years.

On Wednesday, Spears asked a judge to end the guardianship that has given her father, Jamie Spears, control of his finances, health care and career for 13 years.

Addressing the Los Angeles court by phone, he described the guardianship as “abusive.” Seemingly lending weight to the theories of the #FreeBritney movement, in a 25-minute speech, she said she felt she had been forced to act, that she was not given privacy, and that she was forced to use contraception, take medication and attend therapy sessions. Against his will.

Spears has been subject to a court-ordered guardianship since 2008, following a series of personal problems that unfolded publicly.

On Instagram, the “Baby One More Time” hitmaker opened up about her remorse that “pride” kept her from revealing she was “going through hell.”

“I just want to tell you a little secret,” he wrote. “I think as people we all want the life of a fairy tale and from the way I have posted… my life seems to look and be quite amazing… I think that is what we all strive for !!! »

The 39-year-old star continued: “That was one of my mother’s best traits… no matter how bad a day was when I was younger… for my sake and that of my siblings, she always pretended that everything was fine. . I’m bringing this to people’s attention because I don’t want people to think that my life is perfect because it DEFINITELY IS NOT AT ALL.

However, Spears said, pretending to be okay on social media “actually helped.”

“If you’ve read anything about me in the news this week… you obviously now know better! I apologize for pretending that I have been fine the last two years… I did it for my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me… but honestly, who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun way? Believe it or not, pretending I’m fine has actually helped.

«I decided to post this quote today because, by God, if you are going through hell … I feel that Instagram has helped me to have a great outlet to share my presence … existence … and just feel that I matter despite what was happening and well , it worked… so I decided to start reading more fairy tales !!!!! »

During her court appearance, Spears said that other people have controlled and exploited her throughout her life and that “I want and deserve changes in the future.”

In response to his comments, Vivian Thoreen, Jamie Spears’ attorney told CNN: “Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.”

An additional court hearing has been scheduled for July 14.