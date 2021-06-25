Britney Spears apologizes for pretending she was okay when she was going through an ordeal

Singer Britney Spears at an event in Las Vegas in October 2018 (Photo: Ethan Miller via .)

Britney Spears’ testimony before the judge on Wednesday makes the hair stand on end. The singer, who testified to try to end the 13 years of her father’s legal guardianship over her, recounted her ordeal, from when she is forced to work without receiving the money she earns for it, until she was medicated with lithium or not They allow you to go to the doctor to have an IUD removed so you don’t have more children

The singer’s words have resonated around the world and the same echo is reaching the publication that she has made this Thursday on her Instagram account.

In it he has shared an image with a quote from Albert Einstein – “If you want your children to be smart, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be even smarter, read them more fairy tales ”- and a“ little secret ”.

“I think we all want a fairy tale life and from the way I have published … my life seems to be very wonderful. […] That was one of the best traits of my mother: no matter how bad one day had been, for my sake and that of my brothers she pretended that everything was fine. I tell this because I don’t want people to think that my life is perfect because IT IS NOT AT ALL ”, says the international star.

Spears, 39, apologizes “for pretending to be okay in the last two years”: “I did it out of pride and because I was ashamed to share what was happening to me.”

The artist assures that, in fact, pretending that she was fine really helped her: “I have decided to post this quote today in case you are going through hell. I feel like Instagram helped me have a cool place to share my presence and just feel like I matter, despite what was going on. It worked so I decided to start …

