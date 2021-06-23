Britney Spears and the fight over her guardianship: what you need to know

Britney Spears will speak in court: what’s at stake? 3:03

(CNN) – This Wednesday, the world can hear Britney Spears at a court-ordered guardianship hearing.

Spears has yet to address the court since her court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, filed a request to suspend her father, Jamie Spears, as guardian of her estate estimated at $ 60 million last year. .

Spears’ father had guarded her estate since 2008, along with lawyer Andrew Wallet, after a series of personal problems with the singer, which were publicly known. Following Wallet’s resignation in 2019, Spears’ father had been solely responsible for overseeing her finances until Judge Brenda Penny appointed the firm Bessemer Trust, in November 2020, to serve as co-guardian.

The long-awaited hearing has members of the media and Britney supporters clamoring for a seat in the courtroom. Although she is expected to appear virtually, the Los Angeles County Superior Court has already told members of the media that they are going to have an overflowing courtroom where viewers can remotely listen to the proceedings, because the seats will be limited.

Here is a timeline of the events that led to the audience.

Beginning of January 2008

Britney Spears is taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she undergoes drug and alcohol tests and a psychiatric evaluation, after a custody dispute at her home.

At the end of January 2008

She is hospitalized again, this time at the University of California Medical Center, in Los Angeles, and is discharged almost a week later.

February 1, 2008

Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, is filing a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court to place his daughter under temporary probate following her hospitalizations.

February 6, 2008

Jamie and Lynne Spears release a statement following their daughter’s release from the hospital. “As parents of an adult daughter in the midst of a mental health crisis, we are extremely disappointed this morning to learn that, on the recommendation of her treating psychiatrist, our daughter Britney was discharged from the hospital that could best care for her and keep her safe. “The statement read, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

“We are deeply concerned for the safety and vulnerability of our daughter and we believe that her life is currently at risk. There are guardianship orders created to protect our daughter that are being blatantly ignored. We only ask that court orders be carried out so that a tragedy can be avoided.

October 28, 2008

Judge Reva Goetz makes the court-ordered guardianship of Britney Spears permanent. The singer’s father, along with attorney Andrew Wallet, become co-guardians of her estate, and her father is her guardian and oversees her medical care.

November 2018

Jamie Spears is hospitalized for intestinal problems. He spends 28 days at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, before continuing his recovery at home.

Jan 4, 2019

Britney Spears announces that she will be taking an indefinite work hiatus and postponing her “Domination” residency in Las Vegas to focus on her family, citing her father’s recent health problems.

March 2019

The singer is admitted to a voluntary 30-day residential treatment center, according to sources close to her who spoke to CNN. She takes to social media to say that she is taking “time for herself.” The hashtag #FreeBritney begins circulating on social media around the same time.

Spring 2019

Andrew Wallet resigns as co-guardian of the singer’s estate and Jamie Spears becomes sole guardian of Britney’s person and estate.

May 6, 2019

Lynne Spears files a legal motion to be kept informed of all matters related to her daughter’s medical condition, according to court documents in the case obtained by CNN.

May 10, 2019

Britney Spears attends an annual guardianship court hearing and enters court hand in hand with her mother. At the time, a source with direct knowledge of the audience told CNN that the singer requested to terminate her guardianship.

Sep 9, 2019

Jodi Montgomery is appointed as Spears’ temporary guardian to oversee her health and medical decisions.

March 2020

Britney Spears travels to her family’s home in Kentwood, Louisiana, where she is quarantined for two weeks with her parents and sister, Jamie Lynn.

July 23, 2020

Britney’s brother, Bryan Spears, does an interview on a podcast in which he talks about guarding his sister.

«In general, I think, you know, [Jamie] He did the best he could given the situation he was in. You know, we’ve had to, like, work together as a family to keep it going. […] She always wanted to get out of it [la tutela]».

August 31, 2020

Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham III requests that Jamie Spears be removed as guardian of the singer’s estate and requests Judge Brenda Penny to recruit Bessemer Trust, a wealth and investment management firm, to oversee Britney’s estate.

November 10, 2020

Judge Penny refuses to remove Jamie Spears as curator of Britney’s estate, but appoints the firm Bessemer Trust to act as co-guardian.

December 15, 2020

Jamie Spears speaks to CNN. He says he misses his daughter and hasn’t spoken to her in months.

«I love my daughter and I miss her very much. When a family member needs special care and protection, families must step up, as I have for the past 12 years or more, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with selfish interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.

February 5, 2021

The New York Times premieres a documentary highlighting Spears’ tutelage called “Framing Britney Spears.” It sparks international interest in the ongoing guardianship, with many calling for it to be terminated.

February 12, 2021

Justin Timberlake, who dated Spears between 1998 and 2002, apologizes to her after the documentary in which her apparent lack of compassion for the problems she had after their breakup was portrayed negatively.

March 2, 2021

Jamie Spears speaks to CNN through her attorney, Vivian Thoreen, «[a Jamie] She would love nothing more than to see that Britney doesn’t need a guardianship, ”Thoreen tells CNN. The end or not of the guardianship really depends on Britney. If you want to end your guardianship, you can file a petition to end it.

March 23, 2021

Britney Spears’ attorney asks the court to permanently replace Jamie Spears with Jodi Montgomery as the singer’s personal guardian.

March 30, 2021

Spears uses Instagram to say that The New York Times documentary made her cry for two weeks.

April 27, 2021

Ingham states that “Britney wants to address the court directly.” A hearing is scheduled for June 23 for Spears to speak about her guardianship.

May 3, 2021

Spears criticizes the documentaries that are being made about her guardianship in an Instagram post.

“So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s opinions about my life … These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same ?????”

She continues: «I don’t know all of you, but I am delighted to remind you all that, although I have gone through quite difficult times in my life … I have had sooo much more incredible moments in my life and unfortunately, friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative … »