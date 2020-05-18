It seems unbelievable that this May 16 was completed 20 years after the release of the album ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’, Britney Spears, and the video of the same name in which the singer fell in love with an astronaut of the NASA on Mars. If your memory fails, check it out again and smile (or suffer, depending on your musical preferences).

To celebrate the date, Britney sent a message to NASA thanking “her gift” through her account Twitter and surprisingly NASA replied with a flirtatious message warning that he is about to fly to the red planet. “ Yes! I am full and almost ready to fly in July, landing on Mars next February. I’ll collect rocks for a future mission to send back, but I know I went down and got them for you, ”the Perseverance rover tweeted back.

Hey @NASA… .. I received your gift. I know it’s been 20 years since we met on Mars and I just wanted to say… .. aww you shouldn’t have 😜😜😜😂😂😂 !!!!! Have fun up there @NASAPersevere !!!!! – Britney Spears (@britneyspears) May 16, 2020

The astromobile is on a mission to collect samples from Mars and bring them back to Earth. Future stages of the Mars Sample Return involve the collaboration of NASA and the European Space Agency to develop a lander, a scout vehicle, an ascent vehicle to launch the sample container into Martian orbit, and a recovery spacecraft to bring the samples to Earth.

Well hello there, @britneyspears. And it is! I’m packed and almost ready to fly in July, landing on Mars next February. I’ll collect rocks for a future mission to send back, but know I went down and got them for you. https://t.co/SQbNpx3Eln pic.twitter.com/XQCruBk8vr – NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) May 16, 2020

The Perseverance mission will not only be history for going back to Earth, apparently also because you will initiate human / robot relationships on Mars. Heavens Britney, you did it again.

