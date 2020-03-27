What is happening to the princess of pop? Many fear again for their mental health

This week Britney Spears Has got confuse all your Instagram followers once again by celebrating in their Stories the good weather had managed in the hundred smooth meters, 5.97 seconds, implying that he had managed to exceed the world record set by Usain Bolt with your brand 9.58.

As much as you exercise pop princess, something that has become clear thanks to the videos of his workouts that he shares on that platform, or have taken advantage of the period of isolation by the coronavirus crisis to improve your speedIt was impossible to imagine that he would have made that distance in less than six seconds.

Given of the commotion his claim was causing, which had accompanied the screenshot of a digital stopwatch as “proof” of its achievement, the singer has now clarified that she was only “joking”, but he could not resist adding: “Although they had better be vigilant, because I’m going for him record world”.

In the case of any other celebrity, their publication would have gone unnoticed or I would have given at most several teases, but Britney is an exception. The images and videos you share on your social networks on a daily basis –with impromptu fashion shows, home photo shoots and close-up selfies Unflattering – They have given a lot to talk about in the past year.

Many have wanted to interpret this content as a sign that he would be going through a crisis like the one that almost ended his career in 2007, especially after Britney entered a mental health clinic last year, althoughShe has always maintained that she made that decision of her own free will. to prevent the anxiety I was experiencing then getting out of control.

