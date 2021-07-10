Britney Responds Missing Tattoo in Instagram Pic of Her Back

Britney Spears recently hopped online to post a photo of her back on Instagram, and some followers expressed concern / doubt that the photo was actually her due to a missing neck tattoo.

In response, Britney hopped back on Instagram to address the speculation, saying, “Ok so … I edited out my tattoo on my neck ’cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷 🏼‍♀️… and yeah I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my ass haters 😘🍑 !!!!!! ”

This isn’t the first time Britney’s spoken out on social in recent weeks. She also criticized paparazzi for editing her bikini pics, writing in part, “I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It’s rude and it’s mean so paps kindly FUCK YOU AND FUCK OFF 💋💋💋 !!!! “

There’s been a lot of speculation about whether or not Britney runs her own social media — especially in the wake of her court address about her conservatorship, when she made it clear that every part of her life is controlled to an extremely disturbing degree. And if you take a look at the comments on her recent Instagram, many followers don’t believe that her response to the tattoo edit was written by her.

That said, a recent New Yorker piece by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino reveals that Britney typically does seem to write her posts and then hands them over to a company “employed to handle her social media” called CrowdSurf. A member of her team told Farrow and Tolentino that except for “about 1 percent” of posts that could incur liability, she has “pretty much total control” of her social.

Get more details on the oppressive conservatorship below, and fingers crossed that Britney’s petition to end it goes through.

