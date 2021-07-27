Britney names who she wants to replace her father in the conservatorship, Jason Rubin. Britney asked the court to remove her father Jamie Spears as her financial guardian and named who she wants to replace him.

Yep. TMZ reported that the singer and her new attorney, Matt Rosengart, took the first step in removing Jamie Spears from guardianship, submitting legal documents petitioning the court, and asking that Jason Rubin be her replacement and guardian of the pop star’s estate. .

According to court documents, Britney is asking the judge to make Rubin guardian of her estate and successor to her father. The hearing is scheduled for December 13, 2021. Jason Rubin is a certified public accountant with numerous credentials, which, according to the website, Britney’s attorney Rosengart believes are perfect for handling her business and financial affairs.

According to TMZ, if accepted, and Papa Spears removed from the conservatorship, Rubin would have full authority to manage Britney Spears’ estate, and along with the power of lawyers to make medical decisions. The website notes that it is curious that this was said of the power of lawyers, when health decisions were given to tutor Jodi Montgomery. Funny how every time they go to court interesting details come out.

According to documentation, Britney and Rosengart also want Rubin to process civil harassment restraining orders.

TMZ says Britney’s attorney Rosengart wants to first remove Jamie Spears from guardianship and then end the conservatorship. Britney is planning to personally attend the hearing in December.

So, Britney names whoever she wants as her father’s replacement in the conservatorship.

