Britney gives up and sends everyone to m …

Britney gives up and sends everyone to shit … i3rda. In a recent post, the singer says (in an image) to accept her as she is, if not go to eat shit.

“Accept me as I am or kiss my ass, eat shit and step on legos.”

Britney expresses her fatigue in a long post, where she talks about those who criticize her dancing videos, and goes against her father and sister Jamie Lynn.

“For those who criticize my dancing videos … look, I’m not going to perform on any stage at the moment with my father managing what I wear, say, do or think.”

So, that sounds along the same lines as what has been reported. When the resignation of Britney’s manager for years was revealed, it was revealed that she was planning her retirement from the music world. She has also expressed on several occasions that she will not reappear until her father is out of guardianship.

But Brit also says:

“I’ve been doing that for 13 years … I’d rather be sharing YES videos from my living room rather than being on stage in Las Vegas where some people went so far from even shaking my hand and where I ended up in contact with people on drugs with marijuana all the time … which didn’t bother me but it would have been nice to be able to go to a damn spa. And I’m not going to put on a lot of makeup and try and try on stage to do everything with remixes of my songs for years. and beg you to put my new music on my show for MY fans … so I quit !!!! I don’t like my sister to show up at an awards ceremony and sing MY SONGS on remixes !!!! My so-called system support hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope in the only thing in this world that is so hard to kill … still people try !! I did not like the way documentaries bring humiliating moments from the country ado … I am already far from what happened and I have been for a long time !!!! And for the women who say it’s weird how I still have hope in fairy tales … f * ck !!!! As I said, the hope in everything I have now … you are lucky that I post something … if you don’t like what you see, stop following me !!!! People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things that exist! Now I’m going to read a damn fairy tale! Psss if you don’t want to see my beautiful butt dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards … go read a damn book !!!!

LOL! It’s true, if you don’t like it, just DON’T SEE IT, people are like a masochist. And she went and posted another one of those videos of her dancing … omg!

Jamie Lynn Spears posted a video on her Instagram where she looks in a red blazer and heels. She tells her fans that she is focused on her religion by expressing, “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit.” Jamie removed the comments from her post. Jamie Lynn is said to be seeking serenity after her sister went after her.

And it is that Britney previously published a post where she talks about the people who came out to “help and support her” after she asked the court to end her conservatorship.

“How dare you go public now that you care? Did you shake your hand when I was drowning? No, so if you are reading this and you know who you are and you have the courage to do this to save your face at the publicity level, for favor for “said Britney in a previous post.

So, Britney gives up and sends everyone to m …

Dailymail has a report of Britney driving her car and buying coffee, Sam goes by her side, and she wears a ring that looks like an engagement. So, you wonder, is Britney engaged?

Britney was seen wearing an engagement ring … while shopping for coffee, driving her car with Sam by her side. https://t.co/BSEwLV8IX4 via @DailyMailCeleb – Farandulista (@Farandulista) July 19, 2021

Share this news!