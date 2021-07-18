Britney explodes against her haters on Instagram – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

After remaining silent about the guardianship trial Britney Spears faces, the singer used Instagram to affirm that she will not act while her father is still in charge of her guardianship and lashed out at people who criticized the dance videos she shared through your profile.

“For those who criticize my dance videos: look, I’m not going to perform on any stage anytime soon with my dad managing what I wear, say, do or think. I have done it for the last 13 years. I would rather share videos, YES, from my living room rather than the stage in Las Vegas where some people were so far away they couldn’t even shake my hand, ”wrote Britney Spears.

Along with an image with the phrase “accept me as I am or kiss my ass”, the singer launched a lengthy plea in which she made clear her boredom towards those who have taken advantage of her situation in the past and now during her legal battle.

The singer was upset even with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, as she assured that her “support network” has used her success to kill her dreams.

“I don’t like my sister showing up at an awards show and singing MY SONGS with remixes,” he writes in capital letters. “My so-called support network has hurt me deeply! This guardianship has killed my dreams… so all I have is hope, and hope is the only thing in the world that is hard to kill… even though people are still trying! ”

He also referred to the documentary that The New York Times newspaper released in February in which he talked about the legal guardianship and behavior of his father since his youth, when his stardom began. “I didn’t like the way the documentaries brought back humiliating moments from the past. I have already overcome that, a long time ago ”, he assured.

And she asked those who do not want to see her dance on her Instagram post to stop following her and “go read a damn book.”

Before this message, the pop princess published an image with the caption: “Never ignore who ignored you when you needed it or who helped you when you didn’t even have to ask for it”, which she accompanied with a text that said “there is nothing worse that when the people closest to you who have never shown their support publish things in view of your situation and speak in your support … nothing worse than that. How dare the people you love the most to say something, when they have never lent a hand? ”.

Since 2008 Britney Spears has been dependent on her father Jamie Spears and legal administrator Jodi Montgomery. Last June the singer requested that this 13-year guardianship end. For this he asked to choose his own lawyer, which was granted last week in a second hearing.