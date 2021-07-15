Britney could regain her freedom: a new audience gives her hope – El Sol de México

Britney Spears could definitively get rid of the shadow of her father James Spears this Wednesday if they so decide in Los Angeles Court.

After a three-week hiatus, the case of the Princess of Pop returned to the hands of the authorities, who will decide whether to end her guardianship, which she herself considered as “abusive”, because during the last 13 years, his father has had total control over his life.

➡️ “I’m fed up, I just want my life back”: Britney Spears

On July 23, Britney appeared before the Court where she described each of the things that she has had to happen due to this order imposed since 2008, and asked together with her mother, Lynne Spears, that they allow her to choose her own lawyer. , after his court-appointed legal representative resigned in 2007, after suffering a nervous breakdown, when with a shaved head he attacked a paparazzi car at a service station.

“My father and anyone involved in this guardianship and my administration, who played a very important role in punishing me when I said ‘no’ (…) should be in jail,” said the singer.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

Wednesday’s meeting will be held remotely and it is not known if the 39-year-old star will be present, but at least 10 separate petition hearings and five more items are in the dossier, according to the website of the Superior Court of the United States. Los Angeles County.

However, it will not be able to be followed online, since the previous one was leaked and part of the singer’s statements were published on social networks, which further boosted the campaign #FreeBritney headed by the admirers of the Princess of Pop, who demand their freedom.

Britney explained during her appearance that they prevented her from removing a contraceptive IUD, despite wanting to have another child, and that they administered medications that made her feel “drunk.”

➡️ What is the future of Britney Spears’ guardianship?

She also claimed that she had been forced to perform shows under threat of lawsuit and that she was not even allowed to change in private or drive her own car, which her father has denied from the beginning of the legal process.

“I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and that’s enough,” Spears said at the first hearing.

Such was the impact that celebrities like Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Justin Timberlake, who was Britney’s ex-partner; Paris Hilton, Elon Musk and Iggy Azalea have publicly shown their support for the Lucky singer.

➡️ After hearing, Britney Spears confesses her biggest secret: “I have pretended all the time”

“Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a human rights violation! Britney we are getting you out of jail ! “wrote Madonna.

|| With information from . ||