Britney celebrates her right to choose a lawyer by doing cartwheels

A new court decision benefits Britney Spears. The singer will have the freedom to choose the lawyer to defend her in the legal battle with her father for the protection of her estate. Faced with this decision, the singer shared a video on her social networks expressing her gratitude, achieving innumerable expressions of support from her followers and other artists.

Following a judge’s decision that allowed her to choose a new legal representative, Spears said she has hired former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, a veteran entertainment litigator, who also attended Wednesday’s hearing. For the second time, Spears publicly lashed out at her father claiming that he wishes to end his guardianship because he considers it abusive.