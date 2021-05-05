Britney calls documentaries about her HYPOCRITES. Britney Spears has spoken in detail about documentaries about her that have come out this year, including the New York Times’ “Framing Britney” which premiered in February 2021 on Hulu and FX and the BBC’s “The Battle For Britney: Fans , Cash and a Conservatorship ”which premiered in streaming on May 1st. She doesn’t name them specifically but they are!

In a new post on her Instagram, Britney talks about how all those documentaries about her are so HYPOCRITE, because they criticize what the media has done to her and fall for the same thing, she even has a message for one of the guys interviewed in ‘Framing Britney ‘. HA!

“Geez !!!! 2021 is definitely much better than 2020 but I never imagined it would be like THIS 😳😳😳 !!!! ” Britney said in her post. “So many documentaries about me this year with other people giving opinions about my life… what can I say… I’m very flattered !!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical… they criticize the media and then do the same 🤔🤔🤔 ????? Shit… I don’t know about you but I’m excited to remind all of you that even though I had some difficult moments in my life… I have had many incredible moments in my life and unfortunately my friends… I think the world is more interested in the negative 🤷 🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! “ “I mean… this is not supposed to be a business and partnership about the FUTURE 🤧🤧🤧 ???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatic moments of my life from a thousand years ago ??? I say MY · RDA … on a lighter note … this is a video of me dancing 💃💃💃 !!!! “

Britney continues her post talking about her summer plans, how she wants to dance in different studios and how she wants to change her garden:

“I have so many trips that I want to do this summer and I can’t wait to dance in different studios 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️ !!!! I hope I have a koi pond in my garden too 🐠🐠🐠 !!!! I know it’s weird but hey… it’s the details you know… and I’m very grateful for my beautiful garden !!!! @betterhomesandgarden should put me on their cover… I’m not @marthaStewart that’s for sure… but I’ll tell you I have the most elegant garden in LA 🌺🌺🌺🌸🌸🌸🌼🌼🌼 !!!! “I hope they are living their best lives and things like that or as @parishilton SLIVING would say !!! … I know that I am 💋💋💋 !!!! “

Britney concludes by criticizing her former stylist, who previously spoke about her with the press (the one who told the press that she had not written a post on Instagram). And the singer also had a message for the paparazzi in the documentary, according to the one who took the photo with the umbrella attacking the car.

“PSSSS I don’t really talk to Billy B AT ANYTHING so honestly, I’m very confused 😂😂😂 !!! This is my Instagram !!! PSSSSSS no paparazzi guy… I didn’t want you or your team following me everywhere !!! ” she said.

So, Britney calls documentaries about her HYPOCRITES. The one from the BBC promoted it saying that ‘Britney’s father had said that she had dementia’. And they interviewed some fans. Then Britney posted this.

LOL! Now they will come out to say that ‘that was not written by Britney, it is manipulated !!! FREEEEE BRITNEEEEEYYYYY !!! » And so many theories …

And over and over again… HA! Most recently, Britney will speak in court directly, believed to be about her conservatorship.

