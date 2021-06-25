Britney apologizes to fans for telling them her life was perfect

Singer Britney Spears apologized to her social media followers for pretending her life was perfect and pretending in her posts that everything was fine.

In a message shared on Instagram, the first one posted after her statement to the court after requesting the cancellation of her legal guardianship, Spears made it clear that her life is not perfect.

“I bring this to the public eye because I don’t want people to think that my life is perfect because it DEFINITELY IS NOT. And if you’ve read anything about me in the news this week, you obviously know by now that it isn’t! I apologize for pretending that I was okay in the last two years. I did it for my pride and because I was ashamed to share what was happening to me ”.

The singer indicated that she, like many other people, struggles to have a dream life, but the reality was very different.

“I think that as people we all want a fairytale life and from the way I published, it seemed like my life looked wonderful. I think that’s what we all fight for! It was one of the best traits of my mother: that no matter how horrible the day had been when I was a child: for my health and that of my brothers, she always pretended that everything was fine, “he wrote.

Source: However