British variant of COVID-19 already predominant in the US; cases of the strain are reported in all 50 states

WASHINGTON – The British variant of COVID-19, more contagious, it is already the strain of the virus that circulates the most in the United States, where the Brazilian and South African mutations of the coronavirus have also arrived, confirmed this Wednesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Our latest estimates indicate that variant B.1.1.7 is now the most common (virus) lineage circulating in the United States,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a White House news conference.

All the states of the country have already registered cases of the British strain, formally known as B.1.1.7, and the number of confirmed infections of this variant exceeds 16,000, according to the CDC.

The United States also adds at least 386 infections of the South African variant (B.1.351), present in 36 of the country’s states and territories; and 356 for the Brazilian (P.1), which is already in 25 of the regions, according to the same source.

Experts have also detected regional strains of the virus, including a Californian and a New Yorker, although the CDC has so far not provided data on how many infections are related to those variants.

Florida, state with the most cases of the British strain

Florida is the state with the most confirmed cases of the British variant, with at least 3,192, followed by Michigan (1,649), where hospitalizations for COVID-19 have tripled in the last month, according to the CDC..

Regarding the variant detected for the first time in the Brazilian Amazon, which is also much more contagious than the original strain, Florida also tops the list of infections with at least 84, followed by Massachusetts (82), Illinois (77) and California (3. 4).

South Carolina is the state with the most confirmed infections of the South African strain (75), followed by Maryland (44), Virginia (37), North Carolina (29) and Florida (25), the CDC data indicate.

Although the average daily deaths from coronavirus in the United States is around 800, the lowest level since November; infections are increasing in several states of the country, something that the authorities attribute to pandemic fatigue and the spread of new variants of the virus.

The incidence of cases “is too high to think that we have won the race” against the virus, warned Walensky on Wednesday.

Some have let their guard down due to progress in vaccination

The speed of vaccination, with an average of 3 million doses administered per day, has caused many to lower their guard in the country, but the health authorities ask to maintain mitigation measures, because the country is on the verge of a fourth wave of contagions.

More than 168 million Americans, a third of the nation’s population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.