British supermarkets have warned the Brazilian government that they can boycott products from the country if a controversial land tenure bill is passed in Congress that environmentalists fear could allow accelerated destruction of the Amazon rainforest.

The Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons and Marks & Spencer chains are among more than 40 companies that have signed an open letter asking Brazilian lawmakers to reject the proposal supported by President Jair Bolsonaro.

The letter says that the law “will encourage land grabbing and widespread deforestation that will jeopardize the survival of the Amazon and the achievement of the Paris Agreement goals on climate change, in addition to undermining the rights of indigenous and traditional communities”.

“We believe that this would also jeopardize the ability of organizations like ours to continue to buy from Brazil in the future,” says the letter.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), said he will present the project for voting in the House plenary on Wednesday.

Grileiros for decades have claimed public lands without governmental sanctions in the Amazon region, often opening protected areas to grow soybeans or cattle for export.

The proposal that is being processed in Congress will make it easier for some historically settled in the region to obtain deeds for their properties, under some circumstances.

Supporters of the project say that legally holding land is an essential step for landowners to be forced to comply with environmental laws to limit deforestation in the Amazon.

Environmentalists say the project would effectively reward land speculators for deforestation conducted in the past, while setting precedents for new waves of deforestation and settlement on public forest land.

The Imazon Institute estimates that the project would increase deforestation by 11,000 to 16,000 square kilometers.

After intense debate in Brazil, the proposal has been substantially diluted from the original, including the removal of a provision to allow more recently occupied properties to obtain deeds.

Still, the letter’s signatories, which include agribusiness companies and investors like the Swedish pension fund AP7 and Norwegian insurance company Storebrand, said they were “deeply concerned” about the bill.

“We ask the Brazilian government to reconsider its position, and we hope to continue to work with partners in Brazil to demonstrate that economic development and environmental protection are not mutually exclusive,” said the letter.

