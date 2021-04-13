British strain of coronavirus is no more deadly, data shows

The british variant, bad call British strain of coronavirus, has been one of the new concerns of the pandemic for months. At the end of 2020 he came to sow panic in the southeastern UK, leaving in its wake a trail of infections, hospitalizations and deaths far greater than that of the previous waves of COVID-19. For this reason, it was ensured that it could be a more infectious and deadly variant than the one that had prevailed in the last year.

This generated great fear, as is logical, despite the fact that the experts assured that there was no solid studies that would support this premise. Now, however, there are published papers that analyze this issue. And the conclusion of both is very different. It is true that they point out that this British variant or strain of the coronavirus may be more transmissible, but not more deadly.

Both have been published in journals belonging to the Lancet, the first in The Lancet Infectious Diseases and the second in The Lancet Public Health.

Before we begin: British strain or variant of the coronavirus?

Viruses mutate. This is something that we have been reminded of since the beginning of the pandemic. It was to be expected that the SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, would also do it. Of course, we are fortunate that it does not do it as much as other RNA viruses.

But, even without having a mutation rate As high as others, it has become sufficiently differentiated to give rise to the British strain of coronavirus. Or is it a variant? This is a question we’ve asked ourselves a lot lately. What is the correct term?

By definition, there would only be two strains of this coronavirus, SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2

The truth is that, in principle, when we talk about the British, the South African or any of the mutations that have been generated lately we refer to variants of the coronavirus. This is so because the strains, in reality, are the result of many more mutations, which generate more distant branches in the phylogenetic tree in which both viruses and any living being are classified. In this case, there are two strains of coronavirus, the SARS-CoV, which caused the epidemic that occurred in China from 2002 to 2004, and the SARS-CoV-2, responsible for COVID-19.

Yes, it has been suggested that this term could be ambiguous and that, having so many mutations, we could speak of a British strain of the coronavirus. That would be the debate; but, obeying the most common definition, we will refer to variants.

This is not a more deadly variant

It is true that the British variant of the coronavirus, called B.1.1.7, left a clear increase in the number of infections and deaths in England. Furthermore, these consequences were observed shortly thereafter in other countries.

In fact, the third wave of COVID-19 in Spain it has been very remarkably nourished from those infected with this variant. Then the theories about his increased mortality began. The first to speak about it was the English Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who assured that there was scientific evidence that mortality was 30% higher than in other variants of the coronavirus. Although he did not cite those studies.

Boris Johnson was one of the first to speak of increased mortality

Later, last March, the London School of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene published a preprint in which there was talk of a 67% increase in the mortality rate. However, these were preliminary data, without peer review, which should be viewed with great caution.

Now, however, two new investigations have been published suggesting that those results could be wrong. It doesn’t matter if we name it as British variant or strain of coronavirus. The point is, it doesn’t seem to be causing any more deaths. At least not directly.

What do the studies say?

The first study on the British variant of the coronavirus has been carried out by scientists from the National Center for Infectious Diseases Singapore. In it, the cases of 341 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of last year are analyzed.

When sequencing the genome of the viruses that caused their infections, they found that 58% of them had the B.1.1.7 variant. This, if what was previously commented was true, would have led to greater severity and mortality in these patients. However, the percentage of serious cases and deaths was 36%, compared to 38% in those who did not have this variant.

The increase in mortality in some places could be due to greater healthcare pressure

What they did verify was a higher viral load in samples collected by swabs from infected patients. This would explain why the so-called British strain of the coronavirus appears to be much more contagious.

The second study looked at a much larger population of 36,920 British app users, similar to the RadarCOVID that collects COVID-19 infections in Spain. Again, people affected by variant B.1.1.7 were found to be more contagious, but not more likely to die.

What could be happening is that, as there are more infected, hospitals collapse beforeso that adequate health care cannot be provided to patients. This could affect the number of deaths, but it does not indicate that the virus is more deadly, but rather that the healthcare pressure has reached an unbearable maximum. This is why investing in healthcare is so important. I wish it hadn’t taken a major global pandemic for us to become aware.

